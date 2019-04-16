K-9 sweep leads to one arrest at parish schools

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Richland Parish School Board, Rayville Police Department, Delhi Police Department and Mangham Police Department conducted a K-9 sweep of Rayville High School, Delhi High School, Delhi Charter School, and Mangham High School on April 11.

Agencies providing K-9’s were the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, East Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office, Caldwell Parish Sheriff’s Office, Delhi Police Department, Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s, Tensas Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office.

One arrest was made by the Delhi Police Department.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley stated the close working relationship between law enforcement agencies inside of Richland parish along with that of the surrounding parish’s helps to make the schools and communities safer.