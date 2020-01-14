Juvenile arrested after guns taken from car

A 17-year-old male from Bastrop was arrested in connection with a vehicle burglary in Rayville.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised his office received a burglary complaint that a suspect entered a vehicle and removed two firearms and a cell phone. During the course of the investigation, it was revealed that the vehicle was unlocked at the time

“However, I, Officer Jasmine Williams and Lieutenant Czyz Williams were able to develop a suspect,” Robinson said. “The investigation led us to Bastrop. I contacted Morehouse Parish Deputy Lt. Tyree Rowden for assistance.”

It was revealed that a 17-year-old juvenile committed the burglary. After being transported to Rayville Police Department, he was advised of his Miranda Rights.

Afterwards, he gave a written statement confessing to the burglary. The 17-year-old male also took police to the location at which they recovered both guns and the cell phone.

The juvenile was charged with burglary. He was later released to his mother.