Jury convicts Rayville man of murder

A Richland Parish jury returned a verdict of guilty as charged to second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon against Larry R. Brown Jr. on Feb. 9.

Fifth Judicial District Attorney John M. “Mack” Lancaster said sentencing has been set for April 4. Judge Glen Strong presided over the trial.

Brown, a 31-year-old Rayville resident, was charged with the Sept. 28, 2015 murder of Michael Bradley at a residence on 108 Blackmon St. in Rayville.

Lancaster further advised the evidence showed that Brown was hiding inside the residence at 108 Blackmon St. when Michael Bradley stopped by to visit Terrence and Robert Miles. Bradley was talking with the Miles brothers in the front yard when Brown opened fire on him from approximately 20 feet away through the kitchen window of the trailer at the Blackmon St. address. Brown used an AK 47 as the murder weapon.

Dr. Frank Peretti, a forensic pathologist from Little Rock, Ark., testified that Bradley sustained 16 gun shot wounds.

An eye witness saw Brown shooting from the kitchen window of the trailer and another witness saw Brown running from the trailer directly after shots had been fired.

Brown was seen about three hours later near Romona St., where his mother lived at the time.

Forensics placed Brown’s finger print on the murder weapon. Ballistics testing confirmed the AK 47 as the weapon that was fired from the kitchen window.

A man hunt was instituted and Brown as later arrested at the Budget Inn on Louisville Avenue in Monroe on Oct. 7, 2015.

Lancaster thanked the Louisiana State Police and the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office for their work on the case. Lancaster also praised the hard work, long hours and thorough preparation of 5th Judicial Assistant District Attorney Doug Wheeler and 5th Judicial District Attorney Investigator Owen Rockett.