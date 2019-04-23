Jump Start expansion benefits Richland

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education voted last week to expand the Jump Start Summers program, affording more than 3,000 high school students the opportunity to earn academic credit, engage in workplace-based learning, and attain critical industry-based credentials, all while earning a wage, during the upcoming summer months.

“Workplace-based learning provides an unparalleled opportunity for students to master essential workplace skills, while making their academic school work more relevant,” said State Superintendent John White. “This is true for all students--those who are university-bound, as well as those who are career-focused.”

Launched in 2017, Jump Start Summers brings together school system and industry leaders to provide students with the opportunity to complete paid, on-site job shadowing and internships. Students who participate in the program earn academic credits and industry-based credentials, and receive a stipend for the sessions they successfully complete. They also build soft skills, like the ability to communicate, manage time, or work with a team, that are essential in the workplace.

In the summer program’s first two years, 48 providers enrolled 1,792 students. Students who completed their programs earned a collective 1,676 academic credits and 1,998 industry-based credentials.

Fifteen additional providers were approved last week, bringing the total number of active providers to 59 and programs offered to 166. The available programs are aligned to high-demand career fields, such as drone operation, automotive repair, business, construction, culinary arts, health care, information technology, manufacturing, and hospitality, tourism and retail. The average stipend amount will be $690.

Richland Parish students will be able to take classes in healthcare and manufacturing.

In healthcare, the Nurse Assistant program will offer two credits toward the Certified Nursing Aide Statewide Basic credential and dual enrollment credit of six hours credit toward Nurse Assistant Fundamentals, Skills Application, Professional Healthcare in the First Aid/CPR Regional Complementary certification with a stipend of of $1,075.

In manufacturing the Manufacturing Technology course offers one credit for the First Aid/CPR Regional Complementary certification, one credit for the NCCER Core, one credit for the Manufacturing Tools and Equipment C4M, one credit for the NCCER Core Regional Core and dual enrollment credit of six hours in Manufacturing Tools and Equipment, Manufacturing Technology and the OSHA 10 Regional Complementary certification with a $675 stipend.

Students interested in participating in Jump Start Summers programs can contact their school leaders for more information about how to sign up to participate in a local program.

“The Jump Start Summers program offers our students a great opportunity to explore their interests in a career and technical education course that they may not be able to fit into their regular class schedule,” said Jody Purvis, who oversees instruction for Livingston Parish Public Schools. “Students can use these classes to advance their certifications and experience toward an industry-based diploma, or they can simply gain valuable life skills.”

Rose Espiritu, a software engineer specialist at General Electric Power agreed: “The Jump Start Summers program opens up access to high-demand career pathways, like software development, to students across Louisiana by introducing them to the cutting-edge skills, knowledge, and real-world experience that employers are looking for.”

The expansion of Jump Start Summers comes as education and industry leaders explore the evolution of the state’s Jump Start program.