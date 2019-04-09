Joint operation leads to pair of drug arrests

Rayville Police Chief Robinson advised a three-month undercover drug operation between his officers and the Delhi Police Department has paid off with two arrests.

Chief Robinson stated that RPD Investigator Jerry Davis Sr., DPD Asst. Chief Jermaine Estes and DPD Narcotic Agent Craig Frazier joined together to investigate drugs.

Chief Robinson advised that they will continue to work drugs and if you are caught, you will be arrested.

Those arrested include Robert Sumblin, 62; 101 Meadowlark St., Rayville, on charges of Distribution of Schedule II drugs; and Tony Gary, 36;105 Waldorf St., Rayville; on charges of two counts of distribution of Schedule II drugs.

“So far we were only able to find the above mentioned individuals,” the chief said. “However, there are other warrants outstanding and we will find them.”

He also commended the officers involved in the case and thanked Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams for his assistance.