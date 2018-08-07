Jobless rate rises slightly in Richland Parish

The unemployment rate for Richland Parish rose somewhat in June according to the latest figures released by the Louisiana Works Commission.

The parish unemployment rate for June rose to 7.5 percent from 6.1 percent in May.

This is also higher than the 6.7 percent registered in June 2017.

This means 638 people were looking for work in Richland Parish in June, up from 508 in May and 577 a year ago. In all, 7,856 people were employed in the parish in June, up from 7,929 in May, but down from 8,069 a year ago.

Red River Parish had the state’s lowest unemployment rate in June with 5.7 percent. East Carroll Parish had the highest rate with 11.9 percent.

Louisiana has recorded its ninth straight over-the-year job increase, according to data released by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Not seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment for the month increased by 21,200 jobs from June 2017 to 1,995,100, and not seasonally adjusted private sector employment increased by 23,900 jobs to 1,671,300 for that same time period. Not seasonally adjusted total private sector employment has added jobs for the past nine months.

The number of not seasonally adjusted employed individuals increased by 14,024 from June 2017 to 2,024,799. The not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force, or the number of people who are employed in addition to those looking for work increased by 19,944 from June 2017 to 2,155,532. From May 2018, the not seasonally adjusted civilian labor force increased by 25,073.

Not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates for Louisiana’s nine metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) in June are below.

• Alexandria: 6.5 percent, up from 5.1 percent in May, but down from 6.6 percent from June 2017.

• Baton Rouge: 5.4 percent, up from 4.2 percent in May and up from 5.2 percent from June 2017. Despite the not seasonal unemployment rate increase, the Baton Rouge MSA is at a series high for employment based on not seasonally adjusted figures.

• Hammond: 6.8 percent, up from 5.0 percent in May and up from 6.7 percent from June 2017.

• Houma: 6.1 percent, up from 4.9 percent in May and up from 6.0 percent from June 2017.

• Lafayette: 6.1 percent, up from 4.9 percent in May, but down from 6.2 percent from June 2017.

• Lake Charles: 4.7 percent, up from 3.7 percent in May and up from 4.4 percent from June 2017. Despite the not seasonal unemployment rate increase, the Lake Charles MSA is at a series high for employment based on not seasonally adjusted figures.

• Monroe: 6.3 percent, up from 5.0 percent in May and up from 5.9 percent from June 2017.

• New Orleans: 5.8 percent, up from 4.4 percent in May and up from 5.5 percent from June 2017.

• Shreveport: 6.5 percent, up from 5.1 percent May and up from 6.3 percent from June 2017.

Despite the over-the-month not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate increases in the nine MSAs, these rates are in line with historical figures for the month of June.