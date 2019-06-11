Jobless rate falls by 0.7 percent

Richland Parish’s unemployment rate dropped more than half a percent in April according to figures released last week by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The parish unemployment rate fell from 5.4 percent in March to 4.7 percent in April. This is also down from 5.8 percent a year ago.

This translates into 388 people looking for work in April, down from 443 in March and 481 in April 2018.

Currently, there are 7,791 people working in the parish, down from 7,791 in March and 7,810 in last April.

Red River Parish had the lowest unemployment rate in April with 3.1 percent West Carroll Parish had the highest rate at 8.7 percent.

Statewide, Louisiana’s unemployment rate fell from 3.9 percent in March to 3.3 percent in April.

Unemployment rates for metropolitan statistical areas are:

• Alexandria, 3.7 percent, down from 4.2 percent.

• Baton Rouge, 3.1 percent, down from 3.4 percent.

• Hammond, 3.9 percent, down from 4.3 percent.

• Houma-Thibodaux, 3.4 percent, down from 3.8 percent.

• Lafayette, 3.4 percent, down from 3.8 percent.

• Lake Charles, 2.8 percent, down from 3.1 percent.

• Monroe, 4 percent, down from 4.4 percent.

• New Orleans-Metarie, 3.2 percent, down from 3.6 percent.

• Shreveport-Bossier, 3.8 percent, down from 4.1 percent.

Nonfarm employment in Louisiana added 5,300 jobs over the month and gained 2,700 jobs over the year. The series average for the years 2016-2018 for April show a gain of 4,300 jobs over the month and a loss of 4,700 jobs over the year. The series has not lost jobs over the month in April since 2009.