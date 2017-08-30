Job fair slated for healthcare industry Sept. 6

People looking for a great job will be able to meet with employers from the healthcare industry Sept. 6, at the Region 8 Healthcare Industry/Personal Care Attendant Career Exploration and Hiring Event.

Doors for the event will be open at 8 a.m. and close at 11 a.m. at the Rayville Civic Center, 827 Louisa Street. Admission to the event is free and open to all Region 8 jobseekers. Region 8 consists of Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union and West Carroll parishes.

The Region 8 Healthcare Industry/Personal Care Attendant Career Exploration & Hiring Event will be an excellent opportunity for jobseekers to connect with employers who are looking to hire Personal Care Attendants and other healthcare related positions. Jobseekers will have the chance to meet with multiple employers from around the region at a single location. They are encouraged to bring several copies of their resume and to dress professionally for the event. If a jobseeker is in need of assistance with developing a resume, they may visit their local Business & Career Solutions Center for help. Staff with Region 8’s Business & Career Solutions Centers will be available to help jobseekers with their next-step in job searching and with career direction.

Most of the employers will require that applicants have a high school diploma or equivalent. Louisiana Delta Community College DeltaLINC, a provider of high school equivalency instruction, will be on hand to talk to those who need their assistance either to gain their diploma or increase their basic skills.

Most employers also require that jobseekers be drug free, highly motivated, have the ability to work in teams and have good communication skills. Some of the specific skills employers are looking for are:

• Ability to administer basic health care or medical treatments.

• Aptitude to document client health or progress.

• Skill to maintain client information or service records.

• Talent to monitor health or behavior of people.

• Flair for developing plans for programs or services.

• Feelings to provide counsel, comfort, or encouragement to individuals or families.

• Ability to prepare foods or meals.

• Capability to drive vehicles to transport patrons.

• Fitness to perform housekeeping duties.

• Suitability to teach health or hygiene practices.

• A heart to assist individuals with special needs.

Sponsors for the event are the Workforce Development Boards of Region 8 (WDB 83 and WDB 81); The Health Profession Opportunity Grant (HPOG), administered by the Administration for Children and Families, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services; Northeast Louisiana Healthcare Alliance; LDCC DeltaLINC/WorkReady U; Richland Parish Chamber of Commerce; and Town of Rayville.

For more information contact Colleen Dorsey, Region 8 Business Service Team, at 728-3348 or cdorsey@bayou.com.