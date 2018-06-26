Investigations for theft lead DPD to arrests

Burglary investigations have led to arrests for the Delhi Police Department.

The Delhi Police Department and Madison Parish Sheriff Office worked a joint investigation involving a stolen lap top computer June 24.

Delhi Police Department arrested Benny Claiborne Baker, 30, of HWY 2, Sterlington, for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute when Baker was found to have four grams of Methamphetamine on his person.

Baker was transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center and booked pending bond.

Delhi Police Chief Roy Williams would like to thank Assistant Chief Jermaine Esters, Narcotics Investigator Craig Frasier and Major Kevin McCall of Delhi the Delhi Police Department and deputies Chad Ezell and Powers of Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office for their hard work in this arrest.

Earlier in the week, the Delhi Police Department received a complaint in reference to a burglary of a residence on Chicago Street.

Assistant Chief Esters conducted an investigation and determined that Richard Wayne Polly was the suspect who committed the burglary.

Polly, of 695 Section Road, Delhi, was arrested and charged with burglary and transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center pending a $25,000 bond.