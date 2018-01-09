Investigation yields results

Richland Parish deputies concluded a lengthy narcotics investigation Dec. 27 which resulted in two arrests.

Deputies came into contact with Demario D. Jackson of Rayville. Jackson had an outstanding warrant with the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and after he was arrested for the warrant, deputies recovered approximately one half ounce of suspected marijuana from his person.

Investigators produced a search warrant of Jackson’s residence. After a subsequent search of his residence, deputies recovered and seized numerous individual baggies of marijuana, weighing approximately one pound and four ounces, ecstasy tablets, Xanax bars, scales and assorted baggies.

Upon making entry into the residence, deputies came into contact with Sara R. Abrams, who also had an outstanding warrant from the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Both subjects were arrested and booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center.

From the outstanding warrant, Jackson was charged with three counts of Distribution of Schedule 1 Controlled Dangerous Substance (marijuana), three counts of Distribution of Schedule 2 Controlled Dangerous Substance (ecstasy), two counts of Distribution of Schedule 4 Controlled Dangerous Substance

(Xanax) and one count of Distribution of Schedule 4 Controlled Dangerous Substance (tramadol).

From the original contact, he was also charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 Marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of justice.

The execution of the search warrant resulted in his being charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1 Marijuana, one count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 2 Ecstasy and one count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 4 Xanax.

His bond was set at $367,000.

Abrams, on the outstanding warrants, was charged with one count of Distribution of Schedule 1 Controlled Dangerous Substance (marijuana) and one count of Distribution of Schedule 2 Controlled Dangerous Substance (ecstasy).

As a result of the search warrant, she was also charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 1, Marijuana, one count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 2, Ecstasy, one count of possession with intent to distribute Schedule 4, Xanax and

contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, in the presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance.

Her bond was set at $162,000.