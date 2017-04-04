Investigation of fraud leads to pair of arrests

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry has arrested the former manager of a Lafayette non-profit apartment complex on charges related to the theft of public funds.

“I will bring to justice those who abuse and defraud our hard-working taxpayers,” said General Landry. “It is especially egregious for fraudsters to steal our State’s precious resources dedicated to helping Louisiana’s most vulnerable.”

Bryan Jackson, 38 of Lafayette, was arrested for felony theft (in excess of $5,000), unauthorized use of a movable (in excess of $10,000), three counts of forgery, and public contract fraud.

His father Donald Jackson, 60, of Rayville, was also arrested for misappropriation without violence/principal to theft.

The two men booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

As property manager of Evangeline Apartments, whose operations are run under state and federal guidelines, Bryan Jackson allegedly used his position to divert funds by forging signatures of others, submitting fraudulent documentations, and obtaining cash payments with no adequate documentation to substantiate the expenditures.