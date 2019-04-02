Informant leads police to drug arrest

A tip from a confidential informant led to a drug bust for the Rayville Police Department.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson advised at about 2:30 p.m. March 26 Investigator Jerry Davis Sr. received a call from a confidential informant advising that Linda Washington had a lot of synthetic marijuana in her possession.

Lt. Williams, Brandon Silk and Investigator Davis went to 109 Woodson Str., and made contact with Washington. Davis asked her if she received a package and the location of it. Washington went to her purse and pulled out a clear plastic bag that appeared to contain synthetic marijuana. Inv. Davis then advised Washington that she was under arrest for simple possession.

Washington then advised that she had something else on the south side under the porch. My Officers then went to the south side of the porch and recovered a clear plastic bag containing 19 individual wraps that appeared to be synthetic marijuana. Washington was then transported to the Rayville Police Department where she was read her Miranda rights and was later transported to Richland Parish to await bond.