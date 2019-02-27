Hunt for suspect ends in arrest

A Rayville man was arrested for burglary this week.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said his department was advised of a commercial burglary at 506 Harrison St., at approximately 11:45 a.m. Feb. 20. Lt. Czyz Williams and

Investigator Jerry Davis were called to the location where they discovered a hole in the ceiling where the suspect entered the building and stole several cartons of cigarettes, cigars and assorted types of liquor.

Upon watching video surveillance of the business, Davis and Lt. Williams developed the suspect as Deshun Kelly. Upon speaking with various witnesses, it was determined Kelly was attempting to sell items that were taken during the burglary.

Investigator Davis saw Kelly on Scott Street at approximately 10 am. Feb. 21. Kelly began to run when he saw Davis, who then called for backup units. After thoroughly searching the area, police were unable to locate Kelly.

Later that day, at approximately 2:45 p.m., Davis was notified that Kelly was seen on Rosa Street. When Davis arrived on Rosa Street, Kelly ran into an abandoned house. Davis then had other units arrive and surround the house. Kelly was then taken into custody.

Deshun Kelly was arrested and charged with simple burglary and flight from an officer and transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center to await bond and court proceedings.