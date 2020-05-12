Housing corporation okays local tax credits

Richland Apartments are among 15 developments which have been approved fore more than $66 million in tax credits.

The Louisiana Housing Corporation announced the projects to be awarded Low-Income Housing Tax Credits under the 2020 Qualified Allocation Plan. The LIHTC Program funds the acquisition, construction, and rehabilitation of affordable housing throughout Louisiana.

LHC’s Board of Directors approved more than $66 million in 10-year federal housing tax credits to fund 15 developments that will create 754 apartments serving families, seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Other developments to receive the funds include in this area include Wyche Apartments in Madison Parish, Lakeshore Family Homes in East Carroll Parish, Bastrop Senior Living in Morehouse Parish and Peaks of Ruston in Lincoln Parish.

Other developments receiving funds are Uneeda Biscuit in Caddo Parish St. Ann in Orleans Parish, Cypress Garden Apartments inEa St. Martin Parish, the Embassy in Caddo Parish, Peaks of Opelousas in St. Landry Parish, Phoenix Square Two, Tangipahoa Parish, Sea Holly Grande in East Baton Rouge Parish, Capstone at Scotlandville in East Baton Rouge Parish, Morgan City Senior Apartments in St. Mary Parish and Briarwood Estates at Leesville in Vernon Parish.