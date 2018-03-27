Hot dog lunch rescheduled

The Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a TRIAD fund raiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 4 at the art park on the corner of Madeline and Julia Streets in Rayville.

The event has been rescheduled due to bad weather predicted for the original date.

The fund raiser will feature hotdog plates for $5 each. Each plate will contain two hot dogs (with our without chili), chips, a drink, a cookie and ketchup, mustard, mayo and onions.

Proceeds from the event will be used to help fund this year’s Day at the Lake for seniors hosted by the sheriff’s office and Triad.