Horticulture workshop slated

Gardeners who want to learn how to move up from a home garden to a commercial enterprise can hear tips and strategies from experts at a horticulture workshop Feb. 5 at the Delhi Civic Center.

Sponsored by the LSU AgCenter, the Growing Your Home Garden into a Commercial Garden workshop will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 11:30. The Delhi Civic Center is located at 232 Denver St., Delhi.

“The presentations are designed to instruct home gardeners on how to move to the commercial level, focusing on production strategies, food safety rules and marketing,” said AgCenter agent Donna Lee.

Workshop topics include:

• Food safety, AgCenter food safety specialist Achyut Adhikari.

• Louisiana MarketMaker Program, AgCenter extension associate Alessandro Holzapfel.

• Marketing your vegetables, AgCenter extension agent Donna Lee.

• Upscaling your garden, Karla Albritton, horticulturist and producer from Pioneer, Louisiana.

• Food Safety Moderation Act rules, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry program manager Allison Dumas.

The workshop is free to the public.

For more information, contact Lee at 318-559-1459 or drlee@agcenter.lsu.edu.