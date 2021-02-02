Horse show winners named

Horse show winners

Tue, 02/02/2021 - 2:11pm

Richland Parish riders did well in the 4-H youth horse show Jan. 23 at the Northeast Louisiana Livestock Show Barn in Delhi. Among the Richland 4-Hers taking part in the show were, from left, Nola Dickey, high point grand champion in the 13 and under category; Jasper Wiliamson; and Avery Stevenson, reserve grand champion winner. The annual 4-H horse show was a success thanks to the efforts of Jason Holmes and Jim McCann of LSU AgCenter and the parents, volunteers and sponsors.

