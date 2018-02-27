Hornets still on track for state

There was not much difference between the first stage of the state playoffs and the last action in the regular season.

Nor would one expect otherwise as the number 1 seed would play the number 32 seed, Beekman Charter.

It wasn’t a pretty sight as the Hornets triumphed 102-25 and that with the “mercy” clock running and the substitutes doing most of the scoring in the second half. It may have been Keshie Natt’s second three that put the Hornets over the century mark. He wound up with two threes and a free throw for seven points.

Six Hornets scored in double figures. Samuel Sledge led the way with 17, the twins Ja’Micheal and Ja’Markus got 11 each, Mylik Wilson and Kamaron Hunter got 10 each, Nashaun Ellis and Nalon Qualls had nine, Jay Pleasant eight, Zyquarius Cowart seven and Christopher Jones hit two.

This is probably the end of the cakewalks as Ville Platt comes in with a Hornet-sized victory over Vidalia. This game was played after press time. Should the Hornets get past this one and I’m betting they do with ease, they will play the winner of Rapides and Lakeview for the quarter final and a trip to Alexandria.

The game should be in Rayville at 7 p.m. March 2. Admission $9.