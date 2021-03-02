Hornets continue to roll in AA basketball action

Only a mild surprise when The Welsh Greyhounds (#32) came into town to play the #1 ranked Hornets in Class AA.

That was at the end of the first quarter when the Hornets only led 19-11. Any team that can stay within eight points of the Hornets in a quarter is usually a team to be reckoned with. As I say a mild surprise, in the second quarter the Hornets hit their stride and ran off 41 points while holding the Greyhounds to 8 points to lead 60-19 at half. Then it was over. Not many teams score in the whole game what the Hornets score in the half.

The only question left was if Rayville would break a hundred. They did with 2:20 to spare when Cowart hit his 3 of the game. Hornets went on to win 110-54.

With the time spread nearly equally among the 12 Hornets, they had an amazing six players in double figures: Demaron Williams with two 3’s had 18, Butler 16, Cowart 14, Natt 13, Qualls 12 and Percy 11. Hedgeman added 8, Ellis and Smith 6 each and Dixon dropped in 3. Thompson played BDNS.

This sets the stage for #16 Oakdale who beat #17 Vinton 79-58.

You would think with a 21-point victory, Oakdale could provide a test for the Hornets.

They could, but don’t count on it. I predict the Hornets will play host to Rapides #8 or #9 Morris Jeff Community in the quarterfinal on March 5. Think there should be any competition here? Could be but again don’t count on it. I see the Hornets going on to the semis in Lake Charles at Burton Coliseum on March 8, 9 or 10.

The likely opponent will be Doyle who has the #1 ranked girls team this season. Sorry I was unable to get the book for the final two girls’ games but the Lady Hornets made it to the quarterfinal after beating Jonesboro, a higher seed, 86-66. They lost to a better team at Doyle, by about 16, ending another good season.

Rayville can get revenge for the girls against Doyle if both teams reach the semis. I predict Rayville will be there so it’s up to Doyle.

Tickets are at a premium at Hornet Gym so get yours in advance at the school.