Hornet boosters raising funds to support team

The Rayville High School men’s basketball team, fresh off of winning the Louisiana Class 2A basketball championship, has received a well deserved helping hand from a group of citizens and businesses who have joined together as the Hornet Basketball Boosters to raise funds for the team and its coaching staff.

The Hornets, who blazed through the season finishing 35-0, have been said by many sports authorities around the state as possibly the best team in any class this year.

“The Hornet Basketball Boosters want to help the team, school and community honor these fine coaches and the young men, who have been a great reflection on the school and Town of Rayville,” said Billy Coenen, spokesman for the booster group. “The coaches and staff have produced not only some great athletes, but fine young people who will make great citizens and leaders in the future. We just thought it would be great to raise funds to help pay for the expenses of travel and lodging at the championship series, and to assist in providing incentives in the way of awards and bonuses for the team and coaching staff. We hope many in our community and area will help in this cause.”

Donations to the Hornet Basketball Booster fund can be made at the Richland State Bank, where a special account has been established. All donations will be appreciated and will be of great help to the team, its players and coaches.