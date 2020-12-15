Holly Ridge Happenings

At Christmas, lights burn brighter and friendly hugs get even tighter.

The spirit of Christmas fills the air, and people seem to really care.

Merry Hearts are filled with cheer. Families and friends all draw near.

The streets around are all filled despite the cold winter chill.

Everywhere there’s smiling faces, giving and receiving warm embraces.

And for a time, sadness disappear. Peace, Joy and hope replaces fear.

All because God’s love came down and filled the earth all around.

So we celebrate at Christmas time our Savior and Lord, Holy Divine.

We Honor Jesus throughout the year so the Christmas spirit will linger near.

For the story of His birth is ours to tell that Jesus became our Emmanuel!

We recently gave Joe and Robyn Williams an open house, house warming in their new home on the Alan Thompson Road. It is just precious and very pretty and just like them, so sweet. We just love them both.

Surprise for me on Thursday! Charlie and Annette King from Oak Grove and Della King Young from Swartz come by. Had the best visit and I found out that her son, Lamar, worked with my son, John, at Traco. It is a small world and I was pleased that they stopped by.

Spending the weekend with Richard Freeland was his daughter, Jada Parker, Molly and Brooks from Bossier City. Carter and Aiden Cheek spent Saturday night with Vanessa so they were going to go to Candy Lane, but the long line of cars changed their minds. They ordered pizza and come home to eat. Maybe next time.

Look at the Candy Cane, what do you see? Stripes that are red like the blood shed for me. White is for my Savior who’s sinless and pure! “J” is for Jesus, my Lord, that’s for sure! Turn it around and a staff you will see. Jesus my Shepherd was born for me.

I had a wonderful 81st, birthday! So many sweet calls, Facebook messages, warm wishes, gifts and my John and Lisa carried me out to eat at Gibbs Restaurant at Legrand, Miss. That was quiet a sight. The place was a very, very old building inside and out, but the food was great, the hosptitality was great and so was the service. I had heard about this place years ago from the late Mike Lewis and he was right. Best food ever.

Happy Birthday this week to: Marigrace Morris on December 17th, Richard Blaylock, Mallory Cater, Jimmy Dale Parker on December 18th, Christian Thompson, Ainsley Earl on December 19th, Jessica McNeese, Nancy King Foster on December 20th, Shane Hough, Randy Gilley, Ethan Deere, Ricky Silk on December 21st. May these celebrate many more happy years.

Anniversary wishes to: John and Margie Thomas (56) years on December 18th, Dough and Nellie Thompson, Alvin and Sherry Hough on December 19th, Tony and Mary Stanley on December 23rd. May these share many more happy years together!

Our heartfelt sympathy love and prayers to the family of Mrs. Myrtis Mann, (99) years old who took her heavenly flight last week. If their ever was a Godly lady she was one! She served her Savior till the end. May God bless this family at this time.

Have a great week!

Remember: Mark your calendar for December 21st, 2020 for 45 minutes after sunset. The Star of Bethlehem will shine for the first time since 1226.