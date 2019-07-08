Holland football camp successful

Jonathan Holland, former Oakland Raider, Louisiana Tech Bulldog and Mangham Dragon standout, partnered with Mangham Athletics and the Mangham Booster Club to present his first annual Trust the Process Youth Football Camp.

The camp for children ages 6-16 years old took place June 29 at Mangham High School.

“I am extremely honored to host my youth summer football camp in my hometown. The goal for this camp is to make a positive impact within the community and surrounding areas,” Holland said.

The Jonathan Holland Youth Football Camp was designed to encourage kids while teaching them excellent football skills, techniques and the importance of teamwork and education. The camp aims to create friendships and foster an environment where kids can be kids.