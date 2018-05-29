Hamilton seeks post as district judge

Long time practicing attorney and Assistant District Attorney John “Clay” Hamilton is announcing his candidacy for the Fifth Judicial District Court Judgeship. There are currently two separate District Judge division seats to be filled this year. Clay intends to qualify for the Division A bench, recently vacated by Judge Terry Doughty. Judge Doughty was appointed by President Trump and confirmed by the United States Senate to fill the Federal District bench in Monroe, Louisiana.

Our Division B District Judge position will also be filled this year as a result of Judge James M. “Jimbo” Stephens election to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals. Both Division A and B benches are currently being handled by retired Judges Glen Strong and Glenn Roberts.

Clay Hamilton has a diverse civil and criminal law background, having practiced in his own law firm for the last 25 years, as well as being the prosecutor for the citizens of West Carroll Parish.

A native of Oak Grove, Clay earned a bachelor’s degree from Louisiana State University in 1982 and graduated from Southern University Law Center, Magna Cum Laude, in 1993. Prior to attending law school, Clay Hamilton served in the United States Navy from 1985 – 1990. During his military career he was honored as The Navy League Outstanding Recruit, as well as qualifying for and serving as an Airborne Anti-Submarine Warfare Sensor Operator and, being selected to train and serve as a Naval rescue swimmer. Clay received an honorable discharge as a Second Class Petty Officer.

Most recently Clay’s career has been focused on his position as the felony prosecutor in the 5th District Attorney’s office where he has successfully prosecuted hundreds of cases. Clay was appointed as the felony prosecutor for West Carroll Parish by District Attorney Mack Lancaster upon Lancaster’s appointment as District Attorney by Billy Coenen in 2011.

“It is my desire as your District Judge to ensure that we maintain a fair minded business environment for employers to create jobs, safe neighborhoods for our families to prosper, and a fair and impartial attitude to those who seek the services of the court” Clay Hamilton.

Clay Hamilton also has a long and successful record as a community volunteer highlighted by serving as the past Commander of the American Legion Post 37, past President of the Oak Grove Lions Club, President of the West Carroll Parish Airport Authority, and is a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association.

Clay has been married to his wife, Sherry Harper Hamilton, for 33 years. Clay and Sherry have two children and three grandchildren. Clay is a member of and has served on the Administrative Council for the First United Methodist Church in Oak Grove for many, many years.