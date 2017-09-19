Guilty pleas taken in 5th District court this week

A total of 18 felony guilty pleas were taken in Richland Parish on Sept. 13 and 18, District Attorney John M. “Mack” Lancaster advised.

Judge Stephen Dean presided over the cases which were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Doug Wheeler.

Guilty pleas of note were:

• Osborne Charles Kimble Jr. of Rayville was sentenced to a 15-year prison sentence for distribution of marijuana;

• Roderick Tovon Thomas of Rayville pled guilty to five counts of distribution of schedule II and received a prison sentence of 12 years;

• Darian Lane Ball of Epps pled guilty to two counts of possession of schedule II and received a four-year prison sentence;

• Demarquis Rollins of Winnsboro pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and received a ten-year prison sentence;

• Daniel Hart of Vidalia pled guilty to home improvement fraud and was sentence to five years in prison with three years suspended. He was ordered to pay the victim $3,000 in restitution;

• Johnny January of Winnsboro pled guilty to DWI 3rd offense and was sentence to a three-year prison sentence.

• Lancaster expressed appreciation for the efforts of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rayville Police Department and the Louisiana State Police He also expressed appreciation to Judge Dean and Assistant District Attorney Wheeler for their work in regard to the cases.