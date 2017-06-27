Guilty pleas entered in 5th District Court

District Attorney John M. “Mack” Lancaster advised his office in Richland Parish, took 15 felony pleas on June 23.

Judge James M. Stephens presided over the case. Lancaster and Assistant District Attorney Doug Wheeler handled the cases.

Notable pleas were as follows:

• Damian Rogers, 37, of Rayville, pled guilty to simple burglary of 16 vehicles. He received a 15 year prison sentence.

• Michael C. Wilhilte, 28, of Rayville, pled guilty to possession of a schedule II drug with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on each charge.

• William L. Lawrence , 48, of Rayville, pled guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

• William H. Clark II, 28, of Delhi, pled guilty to unauthorized use of a moveable and was sentenced to five years in prison.

• Grover Adams, 37, of Rayville, pled guilty to unauthorized use of a moveable and received a three-year prison sentence.

• Deterius Jackson, 22, of Rayville, pled guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and received a three-year prison sentence.

Lancaster also announced his office closed several felony cases on June 21 with guilty pleas. Judge Terry A. Doughty presided over the cases.

Notable guilty pleas were as follows:

• Megan Evans, 38, of St. Joseph, pled guilty to three counts of distribution of schedule II drugs and possession of schedule IV drugs. She received a nine-year prison sentence.

• Dianna Hendrix, 40, of Rayville, pled guilty to possession of schedule II and schedule IV drugs and was sentence to four years in prison.

• Tonya McFadden, 36, of Monroe pled guilty to simple burglary and was sentenced to six years in prison.

• Waylon Knott and Danielle Minter of Kentucky pled guilty to possession of a schedule II drug and were each sentence to three years in prison.

Lancaster stated that he was very thankful for the efforts of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office, Rayville Police Department and the Louisiana State Police. He also thanked Judge Doughty and Judge Stephens for their work.