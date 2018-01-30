Grant will aid parish schools

The Richland Parish School Board was awarded the School Redesign Grant by the Louisiana Department of Education in the amount of $340,336 on Jan. 16.

Grant funding will be disbursed to the board during the 2018-2019 school year to provide strategic support to Delhi Elementary School, Rayville Elementary School, Delhi Middle School, Rayville Junior High School and Delhi High School. The grant will be utilized to implement content focused professional development that is job embedded and linked to high quality curricula for early childhood through high school. The grant will also target core subject support for teachers and administrators.

The Richland Parish School Board is currently implementing a high quality assessment system that limits testing time and aligns with high quality curricula. The district will analyze progress and gaps in all data sets as well as identify areas of greatest need. Special thanks to our educators who played a role in securing this funding opportunity.