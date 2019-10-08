Grant funds replacing hospital HVAC system

Congressman Ralph Abraham, M.D., R-Alto, announced today that $1.6 million in community investments have been awarded by the Delta Regional Authority for Fifth District projects.

“This is great news for people across Louisiana’s Fifth District. Infrastructure improvements are one of the best ways I know to improve the lives of our friends and neighbors while encouraging businesses to expand and create new jobs,” Abraham said. “I couldn’t be happier to see these federal dollars being put to work in Tallulah, Rayville, Delta, Vidalia, Oak Grove, and Chatham where they will grow our local economies.”

The following projects have been announced in Louisiana’s Fifth Congressional District:

• Richardson Medical Center HVAC System Replacement, Rayville: Richardson Medical Center will use DRA funds to replace condensation pumps, electrical and control wiring, fan coils, air ducts, and piping insulation to improve their heating and cooling system and continue to provide residents with critical medical services. This investment is projected to create five new jobs and retain 175. DRA Investment: $266,822.

• Oak Grove Industrial Building Repairs, Oak Grove: The Town of Oak Grove will use DRA funds to repair the roof of an industrial building occupied by a company seeking to expand and create jobs. This investment is projected to create 10 new jobs and retain 12. DRA Investment: $100,000; Total Project Investment: $150,000.

• Tallulah Sewer System Improvements, Tallulah: The City of Tallulah will use DRA funds to replace the headworks at the sewer treatment plant, install two new aerators in the septic pond, and install a new dechlorinator to strengthen the existing infrastructure and provide residents with improved sewer services. This investment is projected to impact 3,065 families who will benefit from improved water and sewer services. DRA Investment: $313,743.

• Delta Water System Improvements, Delta: The Village of Delta will use DRA funds to construct a waterline parallel to Interstate 20 and extending to the interchange at Exit 186 to support existing industry and new business development. This investment is projected to create 30 new jobs and retain 15; the project will also impact 13 families who will benefit from improved water and sewer services. DRA Investment: $200,000.

• Concordia Parish Sewer System Consolidation: The Concordia Parish Police Jury will use DRA funds to construct new hook-ups, collection lines, and treatment plant for Washington Heights to consolidate with the Concordia Parish Sewer District No. 1. This investment is projected to impact 1,106 families who will benefit from improved water and sewer services. DRA Investment: $150,000; Total Project Investment: $523,412.

• Chatham Water Booster Station Renovation, Chatham: The Village of Chatham will use DRA funds to renovate their primary water booster station and demolish their existing booster pump assemblies and controls. This investment is projected to impact 255 families who will benefit from improved water and sewer services. DRA Investment: $80,000; Total project investment: $101,600.

These grants were awarded by the Delta Regional Authority.