Grant deadline nears

Nonprofit organizations within Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative’s service area are invited to submit applications for grants through NELPCO’s Operation Round Up.

The deadline for the current grant cycle is 4:45 p.m. July 31.

Northeast Louisiana Power Cooperative launched Operation Round Up, which is having a positive impact on the community it serves, in January 2016. Donations collected from Cooperative members who voluntarily “round up” their bills to include extra pennies have made it possible for grants to be awarded.

In addition to non-profit groups, deserving individuals facing crisis such as the loss of a home during a fire, may also apply for the grants.

Applications can be picked up at any of the three NELPCO offices which are located in Winnsboro, Oak Grove and Bastrop.

Applications should be returned to any of the three locations by the deadline in order to be considered. For more information, call 435-4523. NELPCO is an equal opportunity provider and employer.