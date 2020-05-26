Graduation scheduled for parish high schools

Richland Parish School Board is proud to announce graduation ceremonies have been scheduled Delhi, Mangham and Rayville high schools.

All three schools will host morning graduation ceremonies during the month of June.

Although each ceremony begins at 10 a.m., student groups based on alphabetical order will be required to arrive at each graduation site at specific times in order to adhere to each school’s commencement exercise expectations and follow phase one occupancy requirements as it pertains to schools. Each high school will contact seniors and senior parents with more information and guidance.

Delhi High School will host graduation ceremonies at 10 am. June 6 in the DHS auditorium.

Mangham High School has scheduled its graduation ceremonies for 10 a.m. June 13 at the Richland Parish Arts Center.

Rayville High School will conduct graduation ceremonies at 10 a.m. June 20 at the Richland Parish Arts Center.