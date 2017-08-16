Governor makes unexpected stop in Town of Delhi

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards made an unscheduled stop in Delhi recently in order to get lunch and a haircut.

Edwards was in Tallulah on Friday to announce $2.5 million in funding for a new building and renovation of the Louisiana Delta Community College.

Following the event in Tallulah, Edwards and Sen. Francis Thompson were traveling to Monroe to announce another project which would bring the state’s investment in helping Louisiana Delta Community College provide training area students need to enter the workforce up to $10 million.

“He asked if he could get a haircut before we had to be in Monroe and I said the governor of Louisiana can get anything he wants in my district,” Thompson said.

Thompson’s Legislative Assistant Sharon Gilmore then went to work and when they reached Delhi, hairdresser Sheila Carroll, who owns New Attitude Hair Design Boutique LaCour met them at Thompson’s district office to give the governor a trim.

After his hair cut, Gov.Edwards and Sen. Thompson enjoyed a hamburger, french fries and a coke from EW Thomson Drug Store and Grill , just across the street from Thompson’s office.

Thompson said it’s the first time in his more than four decades in office, he recalls a governor stopping off at his office for a hair cut.

Meanwhile the grant will be used to provide funding for a new building and renovation of the Louisiana Delta Community College, Tallulah campus. Over 20 local business and industry leaders contributed an additional $465,000 to the project. The new campus facility will house new RN program as well as the addition of a new Industrial Maintenance program. The construction project is funded as part of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System Advancing Center of Technology (ACT 360) program.