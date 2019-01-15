Frost sentenced to 225 years over murder

Judge Steve Dean sentenced Monteco Frost of Monroe to 225 years in prison on Jan. 9, District Attorney John M. “Mack” Lancaster announced.

Frost was convicted of first degree murder, three counts of attempted first degree murder, conspiracy to commit first degree murder, aggravated burglary and conspiracy to commit first degree murder in September 2018.

Frost was sentenced in late September 2018 to a mandatory life sentence on the first degree murder conviction. On Jan. 9, Frost was sentenced on the remaining charges. Judge Steve Dean sentenced Frost to 50 years in prison on each of the three attempted first degree murder convictions. He was sentenced to 30 years each on the conspiracy to commit first degree murder and aggravated burglary. Finally, he was sentenced to 15 years in prison on the conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary. Judge Dean ordered that all of the sentences are to run consecutively to each other and consecutively to the life sentence.

Shortly, before trial in September 2018, Frost feigned an injury and asked to be taken to the emergency room for treatment. Frost was taken to the Richardson Medical Center for treatment. Upon leaving the emergency room, Frost attacked the deputy who transported him by choking him until he passed out. Frost stole the transport van and drove to Monroe where he was apprehended and ultimately taken into custody.

Frost, Quincy Hardiman, Rontarrius Jackson, and Josh Chisley were charged with the murder of Keric Whitfield from May 6, 2017.

Prior to the murder of Whitfield; Frost, Hardiman, Jackson and Chisley went to 104 Ruth St. to rob the residents of that home. The four were prevented from getting all the way into the house by one of the residents. The four men shot into the house numerous time. One of the occupants was hit by a bullet but recovered from the wound.

Keric Whitfield was walking on Linda St., near where Frost and the others parked the getaway vehicle.

Frost saw Whitfield walking past their vehicle and stated, “He saw us. He’s got to go.”

Frost, who was driving the vehicle pulled up beside Whitfield on Linda St., rolled down the rear driver’s side window and Joshua Chisley shot him with an AK-47 rifle. Whitfield died at the scene.

Lancaster thanked the Louisiana State Police and Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office for their work on investigating the case.