Free mental first aid training offered at Delhi health center

Delhi Community Health Center will offering a free Mental Health First Aid training in Delhi.

This groundbreaking eight-hour training course offers the tools to identify someone who may be struggling with a mental health or substance use problem and how to connect them with appropriate support and resources.

One in five Americans has a mental illness, but many are reluctant to seek help or might not know where to turn for care. Unlike physical conditions, symptoms of mental health and substance use problems can be difficult to detect. For friends and family members, it can be hard to know when and how to step in. As a result, those in need of mental health services often do not get them until it is too late.

Just as CPR helps even those without clinical training assist an individual having a heart attack, Mental Health First Aid prepares participants to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis. Mental Health First Aiders learn a five-step action plan that guides them through the process of reaching out and offering appropriate support.

“Through this program, we hope to take the fear and hesitation out of starting conversations about mental health and substance use problems,” says Linda Rosenberg President and CEO of the National Council for Behavioral Health, which helped bring Mental Health First Aid to the U.S. in 2008. “When more people are equipped with the tools they need to start a dialogue, more people can get the help they may need.”

In just 10 years, Mental Health First Aid has become a full-blown movement in the United States—more than 1 million people are certified Mental Health First Aiders, and that number is growing every day.

“As anxiety and depression silently increases around us, we want to equip everyone from neighbors, coworkers, faith leaders and employers to be more comfortable and knowledgeable when identifying early signs of crisis and removing the barriers of getting professional help” says the Mental Health First Aid Instructor in Delhi, Kisha R. Davis.

If you’d like to participate in Delhi Community Health Center’s free Mental Health First Aid Training, contact DCHC’s Behavioral Health Services Community of HOPE Coordinator Kisha R. Davis at (318) 878-6134. #IAMHERE.