Free EMT training classes provided

A national shortage of healthcare workers continues in early 2019, and the consequences are a disadvantage to both the public and medical providers.

Already met with unique challenges of providing appropriate and adequate medical care in rural areas, pre-hospital care providers are proactive in curtailing local effects.

“One way to close the gap is to offer educational courses for individuals interested in a career in EMS and turn out qualified candidates,” Shane Scott, spokesperson for Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service, said. “There will be a shortage of workers as long as educational opportunities are limited. That’s the bottom line.”

To help fill the need, Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Training Center, a division of NELA, offers emergency medical technician courses in the spring and fall. The next class begins on February 25.

“Aside from having a very rewarding career, an EMT plays a critical role in the emergency healthcare system, providing vital care before a patient presents to an emergency room,” Janice Posey, paramedic and training center director said. “We’re fortunate that we can offer these courses to local folks right here at home. Upon completion and certification, they can go work anywhere, but the majority end up staying, eager to get on ambulance and take care of their community.”

The ambulance service credits the training center for keeping staffing levels optimal.

“Despite a national shortage, we are fully-staffed,” Scott said. “In the past and during shortages, our worst-case scenario was overtime, and that was just temporary.”

Scott says the ambulance service will avoid depleting resources, at all costs, as the result would negatively affect the healthcare system in the area. “The longer you have to wait during an emergency or an acute-event, the less likely you’ll have a positive outcome. Our staffing levels are consistent day after day. We run 12 ambulances across five parishes 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Scott said.

The spring course, which runs Feb. 25 to June 11, will be held at NELA’s training center in Winnsboro, located at 233 Taylor Ave. Students will attend class bi-weekly on Mondays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The deadline to register is Feb. 15, and there is a course fee.

To register or obtain more information, call the training center at 435-1384 or 282-3544.