Free COVID-19 testing

Richland Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness Director Dawn Williams with the assistance of Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office announces FREE mobile community-based test sites for COVID-19 in Richland Parish.

"This is an important addition to our testing capabilities," Williams said. "The only way to know the real impact that this virus has had, is to test as many people as possible. We actually have to expand testing if we hope to successfully avoid another significant wave of infections as we emerge from our restrictions on social distancing."

She said the goal is to help our community members who may not have the means to travel to previously established testing sites. Williams encourages all to be tested, while kits are available, even those who aren't showing symptoms.

Those being tested will need to wear a mask and remain inside their vehicle. All participants must be 18 years of age or older and indentication is required. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a Louisiana National Guard Medic, to ensure the sample is taken correctly. The swab will then be collected into a sealed bag and placed into a container while exiting the drive-through site.

No fees or insurance information is required to be tested.

Each testing site is allotted 50 tests. Once that limit is reached, the testing site will close. No doctor’s orders or referral are needed

Confirmation of results will be provided via telephone within 3-5 days. Due to confidentiality, results will not be left as a voice mail.

While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.

Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies will be on site for traffic control and crowd compliance.

All sites will test from 8-11 a.m. while supplies last. The schedule is as follows:

• June 1-2: Delhi Elementary School

• June 3-4: Rayville Elementary School

• June 5: Alto Public Boat Launch/Old Bend Of River Restaurant

• June 8: Mangham High School

• June 9: Holly Ridge Elementary School

• June 10: Start Elementary School

June 11: Hebert Public Boat Launch