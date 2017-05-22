Final suspect in Rayville murder now arrested

The final suspect in the murder of a Rayville man has been arrested.

The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police Troop F conducted a traffic stop on LA Highway 594 at 1-20 at 11:15 a.m. May 17. During this traffic stop, an occupant of the vehicle was identified as Monteco Kentrell Frost, who was wanted in Richland Parish for charges of home invasion and homicide which occurred in Rayville the night of May 6.

Frost was booked into the Ouachita Parish Correctional Center and later transferred to the Richland Parish Detention Center.

Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office had previously obtained warrants on frost for second degree murder, three counts attempted first degree murder, criminal conspiracy and home invasion.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley thanks all the local law enforcement agencies who have been pursing Frost and is thankful no one was hurt during the manhunt for him and during his apprehension.