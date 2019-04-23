Farmer helps Care and Share

Richland Parish farmer Cliff Mills directed $2,500 to Care and Share Ministries through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Bayer Fund.

As part of their mission, the organization will use the funds to provide a food pantry for the community.

Celebrating its 10th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities. The program offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice. It has awarded more than $33 million to over 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.

“A better life is Bayer’s goal. Farmers are invested in their communities, they root for their neighbors, and they know when and where there is a need,” said Al Mitchell, Vice President Corporate Engagement, Bayer. “Farmers are one of America’s best resources, which is why Grow Communities partners with them to direct donations to the organizations they are passionate about and that make a positive impact and a better life in communities.”

Started in 2010, the America’s Farmers programs, sponsored by the Bayer Fund, have been dedicated to partnering with farmers to strengthen rural communities. The programs provide funding for ag scholarships, nonprofit donations and school STEM grants. Since inception the fund has awarded over $50 million to rural communities.

For more information visit AmericasFarmers.com.