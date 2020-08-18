Fall tee ball, baseball planned for Mangham area

Registration is currently open for Mangham’s first fall tee ball season.

“Unfortunately, peewee football season will be cancelled, so this is a great opportunity to have our kids involved in a sporting event this fall,” organizer Derrick Tillery said.

Registration is $80 online through Mangham Dixie Facebook or someone will be at the Mangham boy’s field from 6-9 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday until registration ends Aug. 26.

Late registration will run until Sept. 2 with an extra $50 late fee. Games will be held on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday evenings based on team schedule. Registration is for coed tee ball ages 3-5 and Boys ages 6-12. Dixie rules and ages apply.

Contact Tillery at 318-488-2126 for information.