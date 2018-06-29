Experience proves to be advantage to judge

In 2017, voters chose the most experienced candidate for the Second Circuit Court of Appeal and elected Judge Jimbo Stephens to serve on the Second Circuit Court.

The election last year was for the open position created by the retirement of the late Second Circuit Judge Larry Lolley. This division of the Second Circuit includes all of Franklin and Richland parishes, and part of Ouachita, Morehouse and West Carroll parishes.

Incumbent Judge Stephens will qualify to run for re-election on July 18, 2018, for a full term on the Second Circuit.

Judge Stephens’ office is in the Vantage Building in Monroe. He routinely travels to the Second Circuit Court in Shreveport to hear oral arguments presented to the court and to attend to other matters. The nine judges who serve on the Second Circuit review cases on appeal from the district courts in 20 parishes across North Louisiana.

The 2017 campaign highlighted Judge Stephens’ 34 years of courtroom experience and his life story of successfully overcoming obstacles. The campaign gave voters meaningful insight into the character and values of the fifth-generation family farmer, rodeo competitor, airplane pilot, grandfather and judge.

Stephens’ extensive courtroom experience, including some 50 jury trials, has proven to be the wide-range of experience needed to serve on the Court of Appeal. That broad experience has been invaluable for Judge Stephens in some 125 cases he has been involved with on the Second Circuit Court of Appeal since his election.

Stephens has continued his record of fairness and working well with judges, attorneys and those with matters before the court.

Jimbo and his wife, Faith, have three children and four grandchildren. Faith and Jimbo live on their farm and continue the fifth-generation of family farming with another planting of corn this year.