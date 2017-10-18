Events scheduled to honor veterans

A number of events to honor veterans have been scheduled this year throughout Richland Parish during the month of November.

The annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony will be held as usual on the steps of the Richland Parish Courthouse in Rayville.

It will begin at 11 a.m. Nov. 11.

In addition each school in the parish plans to have a special even to honor veterans.

The schedule for these events is as follows:

• Rayville High School, 7:45 am. Nov. 2;

• Holly Ridge Elementary School, 9 a.m. Nov. 3;

• Mangham Elementary School, 9 a.m. Nov. 7;

• Rayville Junior High School, 1 p.m. Nov. 7;

• Rayville Elementary School, 9 a.m. Nov. 8;

• Delhi Junior High School, 1 p.m. Nov. 8.

• Start Elementary School, 7:45 p.m. Nov. 9;

• Delhi High School, 9 a.m. Nov. 9;

• Delhi Charter School, 10:30 a.m. Nov. 9;

• Delhi Elementary School, 1 p.m. Nov. 9; and

• Mangham High School and Mangham Junior High School, 9 a.m. Nov. 13.