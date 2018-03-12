Entergy helps schools with career training

In keeping with its commitment to training a robust workforce in Northeast Louisiana, Entergy will fund two Jump Start C4M institutes this summer for high school students.

The summer institutes will be held on the Monroe Campus and on the Tallulah Campus. There is no cost to the students for tuition, transportation or supplies. The students will complete the first two modules of C4M, thereby earning both college and high school credit. They will also earn the following credentials: NCCER Core, First Aid and OSHA 10 General Industry. There will be a mandatory informational Parent Night on the Monroe Campus of LDCC from 6-8 p.m. April 12. Louisiana Delta Community College Tallulah Campus will also host a mandatory informational Parent Night. Parents may attend either session.

The Institute will operate from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 4 through July 16. Classes will meet Monday through Thursday each week.

The Richland Parish School Board is honored to enter into this partnership for a second year with Entergy and Louisiana Delta Community College. Economic Development is contingent on a large, well-trained workforce. The Louisiana Department of Education Jump Start Program is designed to prepare students to be a part of that viable workforce. C4M certification will equip workers to get jobs in high-demand, high-pay manufacturing, construction and transportation fields.

“Summer institutes enable students to acquire specific knowledge in career fields that interest them,” Superintendent of Richland Parish Schools Sheldon Jones said. “Entergy and Louisiana Delta Community College are generous with both their money and their expertise. We look forward to another successful partnership with them during the summer of 2018.”