Employers offered WorkKeys information

The Louisiana Ready Work Network will host a training session about how the ACT WorkKeys certificate can save employers time and money in the hiring, training and promotion process.

Finding the right person for the job, someone who is trainable with the foundational skills needed, is getting harder and harder for hiring professionals. ACT WorkKeys Profiling analyzes specific job tasks and links the required skill level with the ACT WorkKeys Assessments to pinpoint benchmarks for hiring, recruiting, advancement, and training.

More than 20,000 residents of North Louisiana have earned a WorkKeys certificate, many as high school juniors and seniors. Learn how to evaluate this credential to determine if an applicant has the foundational skills needed for your job.

Speakers at the program will analyze employer case studies to learn how this tool can impact an employer’s bottom line and improve retention. Participants will also hear from community partners that can help find candidates with WorkKeys certificates.

Doors open and lunch will be served at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 15, with the presentation beginning at 11:50 a.m.

Visit https://actworkkeysmonroelunch.eventbrite.com for more information and tickets.