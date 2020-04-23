Emergency preparedness director sets no wake zones

Richland Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Dawn Williams announced April 23 effective immediately Woolen Lake is under an Emergency No Wake Zone.

The high-water level due to heavy rainfall has led Williams to issue the entire lake a no-wake zone, meaning that boaters can travel no faster than basic idle speed.

“When the lake is this full, the risk of property damage and even personal injury, as a result of large wakes from boats, becomes even greater,” Williams explained Thursday. “It can particularly impact damage to docks and boats.”

This no wake zone will be strictly enforced by Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.