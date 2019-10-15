Election results:

Richland Parish voters went to the polls Saturday, re-electing numerous local officials and helping to send the governor’s race into a runoff.

Incumbent Sheriff Gary Gilley was re-elected by a 77.77 percent margin Saturday night with 6,017 votes. Perry Fleming had 22.23 percent with 1,720 votes.

In the race for Clerk of Court, Stacie Williamson was also re-elected by 61.15 percent with 4,406 votes while Wayne Chapman had 38.85 percent with 2,799.

In the race for Police Juror District 1 Steven Craig won by 64.84 percent with 557 votes while Dewanna Kay Goodman had 35.16 percent with 302.

In the race for Police Juror District 2, Patrick Stubblefield won by 51.91 percent with 475 votes while Freddie Harris had 37.38 percent with 342 and Stacy Hutchinson had 10.71 percent with 98.

In the race for Police Juror District 3, Barbara Carroll and Joe Dorsey will face each other in a runoff. Carroll had 40.71 percent with 228 votes while Dorsey had 37.86 percent with 212 and Billy Matlock had 21.43 percent with 120.

In the race for Police Juror District 4, Steve Lofton and Steve Adcock will face each other in a runoff. Lofton had 31.35 percent with 280 votes while Adcock had 22.40 percent with 200, Phillip Hendrix had 19.15 percent with 171, Guthrie Nielsen had 14.22 percent with 127 andLee Rogers had 12.88 percent with 115.

In the race for Police Juror District 5, Jesse Lively, Jr. won by 54.16 percent with 488 votes while Paul Slayter had 45.84 percent with 413.

In the race for Police Juror District 6, Althan Smith won 55 percent with 264 votes while Johnny Renael Jones had 45 percent with 216

In the race for Police Juror District 7, Cecil Reddick and Clay Russell will face each other in a runoff. Reddick had 46.52 percent with 502 votes while Russell had 37.07 percent with 400 and Jerry Crawford had 16.40 percent with 177.

In the race for Justice of the Peace Ward 2, Brenda Reddick won by 70.61 percent with 1,607 votes while Kathy Toney had 29.39 percent with 669.

A $24.61 million bond issues for school district No. 1 failed by 51.45 percent with 1,081 votes against it and 1,020 for it.

In the race for State Senator, 32nd Senatorial District, Glen Womack won with 50.11 percent with 18,588 votes while Steve Mayhad 30.73 percent with 11,400, Judy Duhon had 12.84 percent with 4,763 and Danny Cole had 6.31 percent with 2,341. In Richland Parish, Steve May had 65.74 percent with 165 votes while Womack had 25.90 percent with 65, Duhon had 4.78 percent with 12 and Cole had 3.59 percent with 9.

John Bel Edwards will face Eddie Rispone in the Nov. 16 run-off election.

Edwards got 636,000 votes for 46.6 percent while Rispone got 368,318 for 27.4 percent and Ralph Abraham came in third with 317,115 for 23.6 percent. Also running were Patrick Landry with 10,966 for 0.82 percent, Oscar Dantzler with 10,993 for 0.82 percent and Gary Landrieu with 10,086 votes for 75 percent.

In Richland Parish, Abraham had 63.29 percent with 5,023 while Edwards had 31.86 percent with 2,529, Rispone had 3.83 percent with 304, Dantzler had 0.49 percent with 39, Landrieu had 0.40 percent with 32 and Landry had 0.13 percent with 10.

In the race for lieutenant governor, Billy Nungesser won by 68.13 percent with 884,294 votes while Willie Jones had 31.87 percent with 413,567.

In Richland Parish, Nungesser had 74.29 percent with 5,552 and Jones had 25.71 percent with 1,921.

In the race for secretary of state, Kyle Ardoin and Gwen Collins-Greenup will face each other in the Nov. 15 runoff election.

Ardoin led by 41.06 percent with 528,273 votes while Greenup had 33.78 percent with 434,609. Thomas J. Kennedy III had 19.01 percent with 244,622 votes while Amanda Jennings Smith had 6.14 percent with 78,968.

In Richland Parish, Ardoin had 39.41 percent with 2,905 while Kennedy had 27.16 percent with 2,002, Collins-Greenup had 25.38 percent with 1,871 and Smith had 8.06 percent with 594.

In the race for attorney general, Jeff Landry won by 66.21 percent with 855,338 percent while Ike Jackson Jr. had 33.79 percent with 436,531 votes. In Richland Parish Landry had 75.62 percent with 5,601 while Jackson had 24.38 percent with 1,806.

In the treasurer’s race, John M. Schroder won by 60.01 percent with 769,443 votes while Derrick Edwards had 34.53 percent with 442,753 and Teresa Kenny had 5.45 percent with 69,910. In Richland Parish, Schroder had 68.64 percent with 5,056 while Edwards had 26.93 percent with 1,984 and Kenny had 4.43 percent with 326.

In the race for commissioner of agriculture and forestry, Mike Strain won by 56.77 percent with 724,709 votes while Marguerite Green had 20.34 percent with 259,729, Charlie Greer had 8.37 percent with 106,892, Bradley Zaunbrecher had 8.28 percent with 105,705 and Peter Williams had 6.24 percent with 79,632.

In Richland Parish, Strain had 64.34 percent with 4,756 while Green had 12.11 percent with 895 while Greer had 11.38 percent with 841, Zaunbrecher had 7.47 percent with 552 and Williams had 4.71 percent with 348.

In the race for commissioner of insurance, Jim Donelon won by 53.50 percent with 631,721 votes while Tim Temple had 46.50 percent with 549,140. In Richland Parish, Donelon had 59.32 percent with 4,038 while Temple had 40.68 percent with 2,769.

In the race for BESE District 5, Ashley Ellis won by 62.04 percent with 96,444 while Stephen Chapman had 37.96 percent with 59,012. In Richland Parish, Ellis had 63.03 percent with 4,330 while Chapman had 36.97 percent with 2,540.

In the race for State Representative, 20th Representative District, Neil Riser and Keven Bates will face each other in a runoff election. Riser had 47.39 percent with 7,720 votes and Bates had 37.42 percent with 6,095. In addition, Tammy Reed had 11.19 percent with 1,822 and Marteze Singleton had 4.00 percent with 652.

Constitutional Amendment No. 1 concerning tax exemptions for Outer Continental Shelf failed by 52.75 percent with 42,507 against and 575,542 for. In Richland Parish, the amendment passed by 50.05 percent with 990 for and 988 against.

Constitutional Amendment No. 2 amending the Education Excellence Fund failed by 54.08 percent with 3,81 and 602,748 against. In Richland Parish, the amendment failed by 54.08 percent with 3,812 votes against and 3,237 for.

Constitutional Amendment No. 3 concerning Remedy for Unconstitutional Tax Paid passed by 57.88 percent with 700,227 for and 509,521 against. In Richland Parish, it passed by 53.88 percent with 3,787 for and 3,241 against.

Constitutional Amendment No. 4 allowing New Orleans Property Tax Exemptions failed by 63.49 percent with 770,386 against and 443,007 for. In Richland Parish, the amendment failed by 51.45 percent with 1,020 votes against and 1,081 for.