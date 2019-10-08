Educator to be honored at game

The Rayville High School versus Delhi Charter football game on Oct. 18 is being designated as Camille C. Newsom Night.

Mrs. Newsom is being commemorated for her service to Rayville High School where she was first a student, then a math teacher. Later she became a guidance counselor and finally principal of Rayville High for 14 years, 1976-1990.

As a principal she was a member of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. She served on the executive board and later became the first female vice-president of the association. She set another precedent, becoming the first female to become president of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. She served with distinction in this capacity and was inducted into the LHSAA Hall of Fame in 1996.

She said, “Sports is the other half of education.”

On this night, Rayville High will pay homage and salute a very special one of our own, a dedicated leader who gave freely of her time and expertise, Mrs. Camille C Newsom. The class of 1967 and others provided the plaque and photograph which will be presented at half-time of the game.