Ecstasy seized in arrest

Richland Parish Sheriff’s Deputies seized 100 Ecstasy tablets during a traffic stop Jan. 31.

Richland Parish Sheriff Gary Gilley said deputies spotted a vehicle parked in the middle of Harris Road in the Sugar Hill community at approximately 9:07 p.m. Jan. 31.

As deputies approached the vehicle the lone occupant was observed throwing a small bag underneath the front of the car as he was walking away. Deputies made contact with the male subject who admitted throwing the bag underneath the car.

Deputies retrieved the bag, which contained 100 Ecstasy tablets.

The suspect, Carvis Q. Booker, 29, was charged with possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute and booked into the Richland Parish Detention Center. His bond was set at $35,000.