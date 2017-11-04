Early voting set for school tax renewal

Early voting for the April 29 election will be held April 15-22.

Registrar of Voters Carol Morgan said early voting will take place in her office in the basement of the Richland Parish Courthouse from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. with no voting on April 16.

Those wishing to vote are asked to bring proper identification.

In addition to early voting , voters, if eligible may request an absentee by mail ballot. Voters may obtain a form from the registrar or voters office or by visiting www.sos.la.gov.

The only items on the ballot April 29 will be two tax renewals for the Richland Parish School Board.

“It is important for our citizens to know that voting for the propositions is not voting for a new tax,” Richland Parish Superintendent of Schools Sheldon Jones said. “However, citizens would be voting for an 8.59 property millage continuation and renewal of an existing 1/2 percent sales and use tax. Monies generated from the ballot items will be used to support the maintenance and operations of our schools.”

The property millage is expected to raise approximately $1,775,684 per year for the next 10 years for the purpose of giving additional support to public elementary and secondary schools. The half-cent sales tax is expected to bring in $1,725,000 per year to maintain and operate the public schools.

“This tax will provide for the maintenance and operations of our schools including but not limited to security systems, classroom supplies, computers, technology services, workbooks, property insurance, student transportation services, office supplies, telephone services, lawn equipment, playground equipment and air conditioner units,” Jones said. “The Richland Parish School Board feels the support of our community is reflected in our schools. We are appreciative of our community support and asking all registered voters to participate in this election.”