Early voting gets underway for presidential primaries

Early voting for the July 11 presidential preference primary will be held from June 20 through July 4, Richland Parish Registrar of Voters Carol Morgan announced.

Early voting will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily in the registrar’s office located in the basement of the Richland Parish Courthouse in Rayville. No voting will be held June 21 and June 28.

In addition to early voting, if eligible, voters may request a mail ballot. Voters may obtain a form from the Registrar of Voters Office or online at www.sos.la.gov.

Items on the ballot in Richland Parish include the nomination for the Democratic and Republican party nominees and a tax renewal for the Delhi Hospital.

Running for the Democratic party presidential nomination are Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Steve Burke, “Pete” Buttigieg, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernard “Bernie” Sanders, “Tom” Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, “Robby” Wells and Andrew Yang.

Running for the Republican party presidential nomination are Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, “Bob” Ely, Matthew John Matern, Donald J. Trump and Bill Weld.

Hospital Service District No. 1-A will seek the renewal of a 10.47 mills property tax for 10 years. The tax renewal would allow the Delhi hospital to continue to collect a special tax of 10.47 mills on all property subject to taxation in the district.

This represents a 2.57 mills increase over the 7.900 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2020 pursuant to an election held on May 1, 2010.

The property tax is estimated to bring in $822,697.68 per year for the purposes of constructing, maintaining, improving and operating the hospital facilities of the district, including the purchase of equipment.