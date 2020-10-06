Early voting to begin for Nov. 3 elections

Richland Parish Registrar of Voters Carol Morgan wants to remind citizens that early voting for the Nov. 3 open primary congressional and presidential election will be held Oct. 16-27 in her office in the basement of the Richland Parish Courthouse in Rayville.

The hours for early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily excluding Sundays.

Those wishing to vote are asked to bring proper identification.

In addition to early voting, eligible voters may request an absentee by mail ballot. Voters may obtain a form from the Registrar of Voters office or by visiting www.sos.la.gov.