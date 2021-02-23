Early voting to begin

Richland Parish Registrar of Voters Carol Morgan reminds citizens that early voting for the March 20 election will be held March 6-13, excluding Sunday, in the registrar of voters office located in the basement of the Richland Parish Courthouse.

The north side of the courthouse will be the entrance for early voting. The hours will be 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Please bring proper identification.

In addition to early voting, if eligible, voters may request a mail ballot. Voters may obtain a form from the registrar’s office or by visiting www.sos.la.gov.

Items on the ballot will include a special election for U.S. Representative for the 5th District Congressman and a property tax renewal for the Delhi hospital.