Drugs, stolen car seized by Rayville police

A disturbance at a local truck stop led to a drug arrest recently.

Rayville Police Chief Willie Robinson said Office Quatez White was sent to investigate a disturbance at 6:36 p.m. Dec. 20 at the Rayville Pilot.

White spoke with Terri Swepston, who claimed her daughter, Angela Swepston Valdez, had assaulted her with a Coke bottle when they stopped at the gas station. She also claimed her daughter was high and had drugs in the bed of the truck in which they were traveling.

White asked Valdez for permission to search the truck and she told him it wasn’t hers. He then asked Swepston if the vehicle was hers and was told it didn’t belong to the mother either.

Swepston said her daughter had called her on the way to rent the vehicle. White then ran the license plate on the vehicle and found it had been reported stolen in Fort Worth, Texas. At this point, he placed Valdez in his police car and asked Swepston again for permission to search the vehicle and she said yes.

White and Officer Elvis Spears then searched the vehicle. They located a black bag with the words “Happy Pills” on top. The bag contained one spoon, one syringe, a capsule, a suspected Alprazolam (1 mg) and a crushed pill suspected to be Bupreophrine and Naloxone. A glass pipe was also found in the bed of the truck. Officers also located a Nexium bottle containing what was suspected to be two and a half more Alprazolam (1 mg) pill. They also located a bag containing a pill suspected to be Xanax.

White then transported Valdez to the Rayville Police Department where she was read her Miranda rights which she signed freely. She was charged with disturbing the peace (general), possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and auto theft.

She was then transported to the Richland Parish Detention Center to await bond.